These £8 Primark shoes are sweeping shoppers off their feet.
Could it be because they bear an uncanny resemblance to a considerably more expensive pair designed by Prada?
You can buy these ‘Velvet and Bow Point Toe Mule Slides’ made by the Milanese fashion house for £492.
Or you can buy these suspiciously similar mules from Primark for £8, reports the Liverpool Echo .
The Primark pairs come in black, cream and denim.
Those in the know will be able to spot the difference but hey – they’re £8.
In fact, you could buy 61 and a half Primark pairs for the cost of one Prada pair although obviously, there’s kudos for owning the ‘real thing’.
