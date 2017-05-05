Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These £8 Primark shoes are sweeping shoppers off their feet.

Could it be because they bear an uncanny resemblance to a considerably more expensive pair designed by Prada?

You can buy these ‘Velvet and Bow Point Toe Mule Slides’ made by the Milanese fashion house for £492.

(Photo: Prada)

Or you can buy these suspiciously similar mules from Primark for £8, reports the Liverpool Echo .

(Photo: Primark)

The Primark pairs come in black, cream and denim.

Those in the know will be able to spot the difference but hey – they’re £8.

In fact, you could buy 61 and a half Primark pairs for the cost of one Prada pair although obviously, there’s kudos for owning the ‘real thing’.

