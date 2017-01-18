Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner drove after drinking because he no longer felt comfortable staying at his brother’s home on Boxing Day.

Retired textile worker Derek Caine, 83, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

His solicitor explained that he got behind the wheel after his Christmas plans unexpectedly changed.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that police stopped Caine’s Vauxhall Astra after a member of the public voiced concerns about the manner of his driving.

Caine, of Leeds Road in Deighton, was arrested after the officers spoke with him and detected alcohol on his breath.

Breath tests revealed that he had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, described his client as “extremely embarrassed” about his court appearance.

He told magistrates that Caine, a driver for 50 years, had planned to visit and stay at his brother’s home in Mirfield on December 26.

Mr Slawinski said: “This was his usual festive activity and they went to the pub but then a family problem arose and Mr Caine felt uncomfortable about staying at the premises in question.

“He made the wrong decision to drive home and the attention of police was drawn to him.”

Magistrates banned Caine from driving for 15 months.

He was fined £120 and has to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.