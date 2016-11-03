Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 90-year-old woman had her shopping bag snatched in a Fartown street.

A thief approached the woman in an alleyway off Fartown Green Road and grabbed the bag out of her hand.

The theft happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The victim was shaken but unhurt and was due to be interviewed by police later.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said the man escaped with the bag and the woman’s purse.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and no older than 25.

He was of medium build and wore a light-coloured top and trousers.

Anyone who has any information should ring 101 and ask for Kirklees CID.

Alternatively contact the national charity Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.