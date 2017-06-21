Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 91-year-old shopkeeper was injured during a robbery in which just a packet of cigarettes and a small amount of money was stolen.

The intruder went into Bennett Lane Stores on Leeds Road, Dewsbury, at 8.30am on Monday and shoved the elderly woman over who was working behind the counter.

The thief then fled with a packet of cigarettes and a small handful of cash.

Police were called and the victim was taken to hospital. She was allowed home after suffering bumps and bruises, but was not badly hurt.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was an extremely callous incident involving an elderly woman and fortunately she wasn’t more seriously injured.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, but I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident to cast their minds back and report any information they have to police.

“We don’t have a description of the man involved but I would ask for anyone who witnessed a man fleeing the scene or a man acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170278472.