A man posing as a window cleaner stole £800 from a 92-year-old woman.

The conman turned up at the woman’s home in Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike , between 2pm and 4pm, on Tuesday.

The victim answered the door to the man who said he was a window cleaner and asked her for £2.

He entered the victim’s home and stole £800 in cash from her handbag and then fled the property.

The suspect is described as white, of medium build and around 30-years-old. He was wearing a jumper and jeans.

Det Con Victoria Catania, of Kirklees CID, said: “This suspect targeted a vulnerable elderly lady and stole a large amount of money from her home.

“He was posing as a window cleaner and may have also spoken to other residents on this street and so we would like to hear from anyone who saw this man in the area, or if he approached your property.

“I would remind residents they are under no obligation to let cold callers into their homes and that genuine callers from local authorities or utilities will carry identification and have a number you can ring to confirm who they are.”

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Catania at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160512358.

