According to a review on I Live Here, Huddersfield is an ‘absolute cr*p hole’.

The review written by a disgruntled Huddersfield resident appears on the website where users pan their hometowns for comic effect.

Each year I Live Here compiles a chart of the worst towns in England as voted for by its readers.

The scathing write-up of Huddersfield says: “I’ve lived in Huddersfield for a long time. I grew up here, watching it disintegrate into nothing but a pile of sh*t.

“The town centre is far by the worst and the rest almost comes close.

“Almost every single community in Huddersfield is either unsafe or chav infested.”

The reviewer does however concede: “Not all of Huddersfield is bad, just 70% of it.”

Of course we know this is highly unfair. It’s also worth noting that Huddersfield did not make the website’s Top 10 Worst Places to Live in England 2017.

Few would say that Huddersfield is glamorous and it has its fair share of problems.

But the town and its surrounding area are far from the worst place to live in Britain.

In fact some of Huddersfield is jolly nice.

Here’s why.

1. Our rolling hills and gorgeous views

When it comes to stunning countryside, breathtaking valleys, rolling hills and dramatic views, Huddersfield holds its own.

2. Our fabulous events

(Photo: Julian Hughes)

These aren’t parochial village fetes; these are serious festivals which draw in thousands of people from nearby and far away. These include the Food and Drink Festival , The Huddersfield Literature Festival , Holmfirth Film Festival , Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival , Slaithwaite Moonraker Festival , Imbolc and many others.

3. Architecture

Huddersfield has more than its fair share of grade I and II listed buildings – Huddersfield Station and the Victoria Tower , at Castle Hill for example.

4. The university

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The University of Huddersfield is one of the fastest growing higher education institutes in Britain which attracts students from China, Africa and all around the world. Last week it received a gold award from the Teaching Excellence Framework . By comparison not all redbrick universities received this award.

5. Famous people

Huddersfield has plenty of movers and shakers. Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey grew up in Huddersfield, as did fellow screen actress Jodie Whittaker . Hollywood star James Mason may have panned his hometown but he later returned to show his affection for it. The Queen’s favourite prime minister (allegedly) Harold Wilson never shied from his Huddersfield roots. And did we mention Sir Patrick Stewart ?

6. We’re the only Yorkshire town with a club in Premier League.

No-one saw that coming did they?

With once great Yorkshire teams like Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday in the doldrums it’s just Town flying the White Rose flag in the top flight .

7. Real ale

While the craft beer revival was getting started Huddersfield was already well in there with an uncommonly large number of microbreweries for example. Today the town is home to one of the coolest breweries, the internationally renowned Magic Rock .