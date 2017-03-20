Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A GOLCAR man pulled the handbrake off his ex’s car – causing it to roll backwards and demolish a wall.

The incident happened at an address in Norfolk Avenue, Sheepridge, on December 12.

Aaron Adams was found guilty following a trial of two charges of criminal damage and issued with an arrest warrant after missing his hearing.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the Golf damaged belonged to Sarah Walker, the former partner of 26-year-old Adams.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said: “The complainant (Miss Walker) said he was outside trying to force his way into her property.

“She told police he got into her car and took the handbrake off, causing it to roll and damage a wall.”

A neighbour witnessed the incident and said the car caused the wall belonging to another neighbour to be damaged.

Adams, of Elmfield Avenue in Golcar, denied being responsible for the damage.

He claimed that he could be forensically linked to the car as he had been inside anyway due to it belonging to his ex.

Magistrates were told that the engineer had gone round to Miss Walker’s home to collect some property but then not been permitted to do so.

They sentenced him to a community order with 19 days of activities.

Adams has to pay £200 compensation, £200 court costs, £100 fine and £85 victim surcharge.