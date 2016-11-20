Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who attacked two police officers and acted aggressively towards paramedics has a problem with drink, a court heard.

Aaran Barden, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and a detention officer acting in the execution of his duty.

The 24-year-old admitted a further charge of using threatening behaviour.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the public order offence happened on the evening of October 12 in Byram Street in Huddersfield town centre.

Barden was aggressive towards ambulance staff, removed his top and swore.

Following his arrest at Huddersfield Police Station, Barden again removed his top and tried to tackle police to the floor.

In another incident on October 25 at the Castlegate station he hit a police officer in his groin.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that Eyles had an alcohol problem which led to his offending.

She added that her client often has a problem with police when he is arrested.

Magistrates adjourned his sentencing until November 25 so that he can be assessed for alcohol treatment.