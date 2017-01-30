Disgruntled Town fans have shared their experiences of the state of Rochdale AFC’s ground with one calling it “absolutely disgusting.”

Fans posted views on the Examiner’s Facebook page in response to our story about seats covered in bird muck and filthy toilet facilities at the Crown Oil Arena, formerly known as Spotland.

Town supporters have also complained about stewards blocking their view.

Claire Dymond said: “Sat in the front row in the rain was bad enough but for almost the whole of the second half I couldn’t see a thing. The same stewards blocking my view kept telling us to get back when we tried to see what was going on the pitch in between them.

“Great result but I’d have preferred to watch the game I’d paid £22 to see.”

Lea Ann posted a photo of her missing seat saying: “Some paid for a seat and didn’t get one!”

Town fan Lea Ann said she paid for a seat ... but didn't get one
Tony Bailey, who hurt his leg slipping in the toilet, said: “I couldn’t find soap to wash my hands, the hand dryers looked like they were from the 1970s, the seats were horrible. To put it politely, the ground was shambolic.”

Town supporter Scott Bradley wasn't impressed with the filthy state of his seat at Rochdale AFC's ground
Helen-Claire O’Connor said: “A complaint is going in. I’ve spoken to our club SLO (supporter liaison officer).”

Nathan Hosker, Huddersfield Town’s SLO, is writing to Rochdale to raise fans’ concerns.

Nathan Hosker is writing to Rochdale officials to point out Town fans' complaints
No-one was available from Rochdale AFC to comment.

