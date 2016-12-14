Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The supermoon provided another great show over Huddersfield for stargazers - and early risers.

It may have been the third supermoon of the year, but photographers across Yorkshire are certainly not getting tired of seeing it.

Louise Galvin, who lives off Somerset Road, captured this stunning image of the moon behind Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at around 7.50am on Wednesday.

November's supermoon

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Supermoon seen from around the world Share this video Watch Next

She used a zoom lens to capture the image.

“I was up early and taking some pictures when it was dark and misty over town and the moon was higher,” said Louise.

“I have good views for watching the sun and moon set from my house which is off Somerset Road.”

(Photo: Louise Galvin)

After posting it on Facebook, her photo was praised as “fantastic”.

Paddy Holt said: “I saw this from my back door at about 7am. I just stood there...absolutely gorgeous.”