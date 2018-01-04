Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The director of an accident claims company has been fined for inventing a crash in order to trace the owner of a private number plate he wanted to buy.

The owner of the private plate – W1 DOW – lived in Huddersfield , 200 miles from where the fake crash was said to have happened.

Miles Savory, 40, a director of Bristol-based Accident Claims Handlers Ltd, sent official forms to the DVLA requesting the identity of the registered keeper of a 4x4 which he claimed had been involved in a collision in the city.

The owner of the 4x4 subsequently received a letter at his home from the defendant, offering to buy his private registration plate, W1 DOW.

He complained to the DVLA and an internal investigation revealed Savory had used subterfuge in order to obtain his name and address.

The owner of the plate lived in Huddersfield and said he had never been to Bristol in his life.

Police ANPR cameras later confirmed the vehicle was not in the area at the time of the alleged crash. The DVLA reported the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Savory admitted a charge of breaching Section 55 of the Data Protection Act 1998 by unlawfully obtaining personal data when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court. The defendant, of Whiteshill, Hambrook, Bristol, was fined £335 and was ordered to pay £364.08 costs and a victim surcharge of £33.

ICO head of enforcement Steve Eckersley said: “This was an unusual case in many ways, but one which demonstrates the lengths some people will go to in order to get hold of personal information.

“Unlawfully obtaining people’s personal data is a criminal offence and the ICO will not hesitate to take action through the courts to uphold the law and protect people’s rights.”