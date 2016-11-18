Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road that has suffered a spate of accidents will be closed for a full week for more safety upgrades.

High friction coating will be installed on bends along the five-mile long route between Grange Moor and Colne Bridge – a popular link between the M62 and the M1

Kirklees Council revealed late on Friday that the work will begin on Monday morning and last all week.

The route, including Bellstring Lane and Liley Lane, will be completely closed to traffic between 9.30am and 4pm, in between the worst of the 'rush hour' traffic.

Motorists taking the official diversion will have to come all the way into Huddersfield and out again.

The blackspot country lane was closed for more than a week last April during the first phase of safety works after about a dozen motorists span off the road last winter and early spring.

Frustrated drivers were caught breaking road closures during the previous works, putting roads contractors at risk.



A spokesperson for Kirklees Council, said: “Following a number of crashes on Liley Lane and Bellstring Lane, the council carried out an investigation into the cause.

“Although no one reason could be identified, the council decided to install some additional safety measures to try and reduce the risk of further incidents.

“One of the measures was to add high friction surfacing on some of the bends.

“Since its installation on some of the bends there has been a decrease in incidents, so the council is adding it to two more sections of road.

“The council’s contractors will add this high friction surface to the bends by Hopton Horse Centre and between the junctions of Moorside Road and New Road.

“These measures are being put in place to try to reduce the risk of future incidents at these locations.”

Various theories for the high accident rate have been put forward.

Those who fell victim to it claimed it was slippery and could have been caused by mud, oil, poor drainage or a worn out road surface.

But Clr Peter McBride said he believed speeding was the problem.



Nevertheless, the council organised for the surface to be deep cleaned and for a friction test to be carried out on the carriageway.

Since the first set of works there has been a reduction in the level of reported incidents.

The most recent reported to the Examiner was last September when two men were cut from their vehicles after crashing head on at Upper Heaton.

The most recent incident of a car sliding off the road was close to Hopton Horse Centre in August.

Many of the accidents over the past 12 months have seen vehicles slide off the carriageway, through fences and walls, into fields in the semi-rural area looking down over Huddersfield and Mirfield.

Thankfully, there have been no serious injuries.