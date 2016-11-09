Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Act now over the bus gates or more shops will close.

That’s the warning from Huddersfield town centre firms as they plead with Kirklees Council to scrap the unpopular traffic cameras.

Alisa Devlin from the Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group (HTCAG) confronted dozens of councillors at a town hall meeting calling for the system to be scrapped.

Presenting a petition of more than 2,700 signatures, she urged the council to abolish the system that fines motorists who drive on certain town centre roads.

The bus gates scheme introduced last February has been blamed by HTCAG for a huge drop in trade around Westgate and Market Street.

It says two firms have moved on to escape the gates and many more could fold if Christmas shoppers stay away.

Mrs Devlin said: “Many small business rely on Christmas to make it through January and accumulate cashflow to pay the end of January VAT bill. If trading is poor this Christmas many small businesses will fail in January.

“The council has to act now to start to encourage the town centre users we have lost to come back.

“The bus gates need to be abolished and free and easy parking introduced to get the streets bustling with shoppers again.

“At the very least they have to suspend the cameras to get people back into the town centre, from now over the Christmas period and into the New Year.

“After all, the money made must now tot up to over a million, so the cameras have more than paid for themselves!

“This would be a minor concession as the money made has in effect come from town centre traders’ pockets in lost revenue.”

Clr Peter McBride disagreed that the gates were killing businesses.

Clr McBride, who has in the past blamed road works for any drop in custom, said a number of firms were investing in the town centre.

And he said the Westgate and Kirkgate cameras were simply enforcing a law that had been in place for three years.

He said: “Two restaurants have opened, there’s serious interest in the Co-op building and we have the proposal to extend Kingsgate – and a new Millets.”

Mrs Devlin challenged Clr McBride to produce “footfall” figures for the town centre.

Clr McBride said a report would not be available until next spring and he repeated his view that there was “no evidence” that bus gates were causing the problem.

“The evidence is mixed,” he said. “Some days there’s a big increase, some days it’s down, particularly on Saturdays.

“That’s why we’re introducing free parking during the weeks up to Christmas.

“Some people are saying it’s because Town are getting 20,000 fans now and it’s stopping people going into town.

“But there’s no evidence that business is down because of bus gates.”