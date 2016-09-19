Login Register
Actress Tracy Brabin shortlisted for Batley and Spen seat

  • Updated
  • By

Shortlist only has one other name on it ... Jane Thomas

Tracy Brabin
Tracy Brabin

Former Coronation Street actress Tracy Brabin is one of just two shortlisted Labour candidates bidding to replace Jo Cox.

The actress, who has also appeared in Emmerdale and EastEnders, is joined by Jane Thomas in the contest to secure the Labour nomination for the Batley and Spen by-election on October 20.

Ms Thomas from Sheffield is a former Keighley parliamentary candidate in the 2010 election and until recently was head of the England Team for Friends of the Earth. Labour Party members in the constituency will choose their preferred candidate on Friday following a hustings event.

Jane Thomas, shortlisted for the Batley and Spen constituency
Jane Thomas, shortlisted for the Batley and Spen constituency

The West Yorkshire seat has been vacant since Mrs Cox was shot and stabbed to death on June 16.

Ms Brabin was born in Batley and worked with Mrs Cox on her campaign to save the town’s library.

The TV star played Tricia Armstrong in Coronation Street in the 1990s before appearing as Roxy Drake in EastEnders and Carole in Emmerdale.

She has also written for shows including Family Affairs, Tracy Beaker and Hollyoaks.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Ukip have said they will not field a candidate in the by-election out of respect for Mrs Cox’s memory.

Labour do not expect the election to be “completely uncontested”, with Liberty GB and the English Democrats among those previously stating they will contest the seat.

