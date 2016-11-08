Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Remembrance Sunday is this weekend, with thousands across Kirklees expected to pay their respect at special services.

And you can show your support our soldiers and remember the fallen across your social media by adding a poppy to your profile pictures.

All you have to do is upload your profile picture, and our Remembrance Sunday widget will add a poppy to it for you to proudly display on Facebook, Twitter and other sites.

Armistice Day is on Friday, November 11, with Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Last weekend a Field of Remembrance was opened in Huddersfield Town Centre, where people can plant paper poppies in memory of war dead.

Find out where your nearest Remembrance Sunday service will be held with our guide.