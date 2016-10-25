Login Register
Adele Jackson heading back to tiny island in Antartica for second time

At least she's guaranteed a white Christmas!

Adele Jackson shovelling ice in front of a host of admiring penquins

A Clayton West woman is heading back to one of the world’s remotest spots – and this time she is stocking up on Earl Grey tea!

Adele Jackson, 44, waved goodbye to friends and family in May 2015 for the trip of a lifetime on a tiny island in the Antarctic Peninsula.

And despite the inevitable isolation and separation she is at least guaranteed a white Christmas.

She beat 2,400 applicants in a competition organised by UK Antarctic Heritage Trust to spend five months with just three other people and thousands of gentoo penquins at Port Lockroy on Goudier Island.

Port Lockroy is a natural harbour on the north-western shore of Wiencke Island in Palmer Archipelago in front of Antarctic Peninsula.

The Trust was so impressed with Adele’s work that she has been invited back for more with a further four months stint about to take place from November 3.

Adele enjoys a trek out in the snow

Adele, an arts officer with Kirklees Council, said: “It’s been a wonderful experience and I’m looking forward to going back but this time I will be taking plenty of Earl Grey with me.

“I was glad to get home and have my favourite cup of tea at last.”

Asked how she had coped with the isolation she said it was not as isolated as it might seem given that two ships arrived every day with 200 people on board.

But she says she did miss her morning shower every day though the frequent arrival of ships meant it was not too long a period between showers.

Adele said: “It was quite hard work, there was a lot to do physically, plenty of heavy lifting, shovelling ice to keep paths clear and lots of painting, keeping everything maintained properly.

“And there was the museum at Port Lockroy. I had visited it before but to be able to handle the objects there was very, very special.”

Best of all though was the chance to observe the penquins at close quarters from making a nest, mating and watching the hatching of the chicks.

“To be able do watch that happen in a whole season was wonderful,” she added.

Joining her on the mission were two women, an aviation journalist and an outdoor instructor as well as a male archaelogist.

Adele said: “Living in close quarters obviously there’s the chance to get on each others’ nerves but you have to be pretty tolerant.

Locator for Port Lockroy, Antarctica

“It was a fascinating time. One thing I didn’t appreciate was that you could get ‘iced-in’.

“That was quite exciting and added to the adventure of it all.

“And we had a white Christmas!

“We had a special breakfast of smoked salmon and avocado before opening small gifts we’d brought for each other.

“We then had a surprise visit from the Chilean team working at a science base.

“They’d travelled an hour in a small power boat. We met them down at the shore and exchanged gifts of food and wine.

“Later that day a ship anchored in the bay and invited us on board for Christmas dinner. It was a wonderful day.”

1 of 4

