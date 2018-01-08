Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All babies are special – and it’s certainly true for little Olivia Marie MacDonald-Webster.

For she has become the fifth generation female to join a close-knit Huddersfield family.

There’s Olivia Marie’s mum, Amy McDonald-Webster, 21, of Marsh ; grandmother Lynne Holden, 50, of Marsden ; great grandmother Joan Green, 74, who lives at Golcar ; and great-great grandmother Nelly Habron, 96, of Longwood .

The new arrival also has two uncles, Amy’s brothers John Holden, 13, and Andrew Littlewood, 27.

Amy, who is married to Dominic, 21, gave birth to Olivia Marie on December 11. She was born at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, weighing 7lbs 8oz.

Lynne, who owns a livery yard with her husband Peter, 46, said the family were delighted with their new addition, adding: “They are so ‘made up’ – especially my mum becoming a grandmother – and my nan.”

Lynne said her grandfather, Nelly’s husband Patrick, had died last year. The couple had been married for more than 70 years. “She cried when she saw the baby,” she said. “It’s something really nice.”

Amy and Dominic certainly have their work cut out. As well as looking after their new arrival, Amy is about to start the final year of her English literature degree at York St John’s University, while Dominic is doing a degree in sports studies at the University of Huddersfield .

Still, Olivia Marie has lots of relatives to help out.

“She’s going to get spoilt rotten,” said Lynne. “Her two uncles are besotted with her and she’d already getting lots of presents.”