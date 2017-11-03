Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives say they will never give up the search for the killer of a West Yorkshire schoolgirl – and DNA advances could provide the breakthrough.

Lindsay Jo Rimer, 13, was last seen almost 23 years ago on the evening of November 7, 1994 after going out to buy cereal from a shop in Hebden Bridge. Her body was discovered five months later in the Rochdale Canal.

Police say she was murdered and have worked for more than two decades to track down her killer, to no avail.

Now investigators are working with DNA specialists in Canada in the hopes of making a breakthrough.

Senior investigating officer Det Supt Simon Atkinson said: “In spite of all the efforts over the years, we have still not been able to bring anyone to justice for Lindsay’s murder.

“We have been working with Canadian forensic specialists for the last two tears to see if any DNA evidence can be used to trace Lindsay’s killer.

“This work has recently come to an end, however due to the rapid developments within this area of science, we will continue to use any new techniques available to us to examine the evidence and assist the investigation.”

In July last year, a 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Lindsay’s murder but released from bail four months later with no further action taken.

A 68-year-old man was also questioned in April this year before also being released with no further action.

Det Supt Atkinson added: “Circumstances such as these wouldn’t happen today. There is CCTV on most streets and most young people have a mobile phone. It is difficult to put into context Lindsay’s disappearance when you consider it by the way we live 23 years later.

“Today we would be able to access all manner of technology to track Lindsay’s movements. We need people to be our eyes and ears of that night in November 1994.

“I am still waiting for that one ‘golden nugget’ that leads us to Lindsay’s killer. I believe that the answers lie within West Yorkshire. There is someone who lived, or still lives in Hebden Bridge, who has the answers that we and Lindsay’s family are so desperately hoping for.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call detectives directly on 01924 821441. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously and in confidence, on 0800 555111.