Passengers have been urged to avoid unnecessary journeys and to allow plenty of time if they are travelling as RMT union members at Northern Rail get set for a 24-hour strike.

The strike is planned for midnight on Sunday to midnight on Monday (March 13) and has been called in response to Northern Rail plans to bring in more driver only operated trains.

Northern Rail expects to run about 980 services or about 40% of its normal timetable carrying about 100,000 passengers.

Train services run by TransPennine Express, CrossCountry, Grand Central Virgin Trains and East Midlands Trains are not affected by the industrial action, but are likely to be busier than normal – particularly last trains – so passengers are advised to catch earlier services if possible.

On Monday, Northern’s first Huddersfield to Leeds service will be the 7.56am with a further nine services running on the hour finishing just before 6pm. Ten trains will run from Leeds to Huddersfield.

Traffic on the roads is likely to be heavier with delays possible at morning and evening peaks. People wanting to cycle can plan their route at cyclemap.cyclecityconnect.co.uk/journey.

For information on services running during the strike go to www.northernrailway.co.uk/industrial-action or the National Rail Enquiries journey planner at www.nationalrail.co.uk