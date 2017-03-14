Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to 'downgrade' Dewsbury A&E should be shelved, says an MP.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has spoken out amid worsening performances at all hospitals in the region.

The latest NHS statistics show not one Yorkshire hospital met the target of treating 95% patients in casualty within four hours in January.

Mid-Yorkshire NHS Trust, which operates Dewsbury Hospital, was the worst performing at 77% – 4% worse than its performance a year earlier amid a stunning 24% increase in attendances in the past 12 months.

Mrs Brabin said the decline was evidence that hospital chiefs should rethink their plan to focus emergency care at Pinderfields in Wakefield.

They have said Dewsbury A&E will stay open seven days a week but it is thought it will deal with less serious cases.

Mrs Brabin, whose seat includes Dewsbury and District Hospital, said: “These figures show a worrying decline in the service available to people in the Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust area.

“That barely more than three quarters of patients in January were treated in under four hours is quite simply not good enough and shows things are getting worse rather than improving.

“It’s troubling to see that the underlying factor is the huge increase in demand.

“This points to deep problems in our health service – not enough GPs, not enough walk in centres, a failure of the 111 system that was supposed to replace NHS Direct and a crisis in social care.

“The staff there are giving all they have and I pay tribute to them, but they’re being placed under completely unsustainable pressure.

“Under such circumstances, downgrading of emergency services in Dewsbury defies any kind of logic.

“When patients are literally queuing out the door, downgrading a service that is already over capacity is the opposite of what is needed.”

Matt England, Interim Director of Planning and Partnerships, said: “We have embarked on an ambitious program of improvement which has seen a positive benefit to patients and reduced waiting times in February and March.

“Additionally, the proposals for change to A&E services across The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust will improve patient flow and patient care.

“Dewsbury Hospital will continue to have a consultant led emergency department which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The plans set out changes to the way specialist and inpatient care is provided to ensure people are seen more quickly by a clinician with the right skills.”