Patients in an A&E department waited 20 hours for a hospital bed, MP Tracy Brabin told the Prime Minister this afternoon.

The Batley and Spen MP urged Theresa May to ‘face reality’ over the forthcoming downgrade of Dewsbury District Hospital’s A&E to an urgent care unit.

Ms Brabin said: “Over Christmas I had constituents who were waiting 20 hours for a bed in a facility that might not even exist next year.

The Labour member added: “Would the Prime Minister now please face reality and act now to stop vital A&E services from disappearing?”

Mrs May responded that local health decisions were best made by local health authorities.

The Prime Minister said: “It’s about tailoring the services to provide the best possible needs (sic) for local people, modernising the care and the facilities, making services appropriate to the local area.

“This trust has an extensive improvement plan to ensure that both hospitals within it can care for patients attending A&E is as timely a manner as is possible.”

Ms Brabin shook her head during Mrs May’s response while Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff was told off by the Speaker John Bercow for shouting ‘shame’ across the House at the Prime Minister.