After the first frost of the winter hit Huddersfield today (Mon) some weather forecasters say Britain is set to face the worst winter for 11 years.

Freezing air from the North Pole could send the thermometer plummeting to minus 11deg C (12deg F) – bringing the prospect of snow and ice and resulting chaos on the roads.

December and January are both forecast to be colder than in recent years.

Five years ago temperatures plunged as low as minus 14deg C (6.8deg F) during those two months.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens said that for the past five years the Jet Stream had been “linear” running straight across the Atlantic making winters in Britain generally milder with winds generally south or south-westerly.

“We got hardly any snow last year or the year before,” he said. “Two years ago, we had the Boxing Day floods .”

This year, would see a much colder winter similar to that of 2009-2010 with an increased frequency of winds from the north and east.

“The thinking is that this winter will be nowhere near as mild as the last five,” said Paul. “Temperatures will be around their seasonal norm or slightly below with the likely incidence of northerly and easterly winds increasing by 30 to 40% compared to recent winters.

“We have already had the first frost of the year in October. Last winter, we didn’t get below freezing until January.”

However, winter isn’t set to strike just yet.

Paul said temperatures in the valleys around Huddersfield reached 0 deg C (32deg F) in the early hours of today (Mon) – with motorists having to scrape the ice from their car windows.

But Hallowe’en was forecast to be cloudy but mild with temperatures about 12 to 13deg F (53 to 55deg F). It follows two years of exceptionally mild weather for trick or treaters – with temperatures of about 18deg C (64deg F) two years ago.

“Towards the end of the week and Bonfire Weekend it looks like being a little colder with winds returning from the east.” said Paul. “There may be a few showers, but nothing to worry about. By the end of this week, temperatures will return to seasonal norms.

“Saturday and Sunday evening people will need to wrap up warm for their bonfire parties with temperatures of 5 to 6deg C (41 to 43deg F).

“Between now and the end of the week it will be generally settled and cloudy with temperatures up to Wednesday and into Thursday on the mild side.”