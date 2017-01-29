Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not content with persuading Kirklees Council to illuminate Lindley clock tower at night, campaigner Kenneth Winter has his eyes on another local landmark.

He wants Acre Mills to receive similar treatment.

And with a price tag of somewhere around £3,500 he reckons the council’s £60 million highways budget can more than cope with the cost.

“I see the clock tower and the mills as a pair of bookmarks, one at either end of Lindley. They are both listed by Heritage England,” he says.

In fact Kirklees can lay claim to more listings than any of the 21 local authorities in Yorkshire – with twice the number of those in York, he claims.

“We have a lot of cultural heritage in Kirklees, more than Leeds and Bradford and twice as much as York. Blackpool, for instance, has less than 50 listings. We have 3,000-plus, though it could be as high as 4,500.

“A listing does not have to be an entire building. Sometimes it can be just a bit of architecture, like a gatepost.”

Kirklees Council says it has no plans to light further buildings.

“Due to increased budget pressures and the need to prioritise essential works, it is likely that this is the last scheme of this type that the council will fund,” said a spokesman.

Which other buildings in the borough should be illuminated? Or could the money be better spent elsewhere?