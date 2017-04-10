Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures in Huddersfield hit a sultry 70F on Sunday but after spring turned to summer for a day what’s in store for the Easter weekend?

It was shorts, t-shirts, ice cream and barbecues on Sunday afternoon but the mini heatwave was short-lived.

Temperatures hit 70f (21C) at the peak but quickly fell away as a cold front swept in from the North. The thermometer crashed 10 degrees in just four hours.

By Monday morning the temperature had dropped back to normal levels and this week promises to be mainly dry but cooler.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said: “The weather on Sunday was lovely. Temperatures in some spots touched 70F which is around nine degrees above the normal April maximum.

“It’s not really unusual for these temperatures, after all we are in the second week of April. I would say we get these temperatures once every 10 years or so.”

The hot weather didn’t last and while the weather will be okay this week and into the Easter weekend, Sunday and Monday could see a cooler plunge.

Paul said: “Easter weekend is still looking chilly with Sunday indicating an Arctic burst with rain moving South followed by wintry showers.

“Later in the Bank Holiday weekend it will turn much colder with night frosts. On the positive side Easter won’t be a wash-out but there will be no heatwave either.”