Bus companies have said they carry out health checks on their drivers after two separate crashes in Huddersfield yesterday.

In the first, a woman passenger had to be taken to hospital for a check-up after being showered with glass when an Arriva bus mounted the pavement and ran into railings in Northumberland Street in the town centre.

The second incident saw a First bus demolish a wall outside a taxi office in Westbourne Road, Marsh, damaging a gas pipe. The driver and a female passenger were both taken to hospital.

Both Arriva and First have responded saying all their drivers undergo medicals as well as adhering to DVLA practice.

Paul Calcott, Operations Manager at First Huddersfield said: “Our driver has suffered minor injuries as a result of yesterday’s incident but is recovering well.

“All of our drivers receive regular Passenger Carrying Vehicle medicals in line with DVLA regulations.”

Jon Croxford managing director for Arriva Yorkshire said: ‘All our drivers are subject to a medical prior to joining Arriva. We then fall in line with the standard DVLA processes, unless any underlying medical conditions are reported to us. Wherever medical issues are reported to us by drivers we provide appropriate support, using our occupational health providers where appropriate.’

Both bus companies also told the Examiner they are supporting drivers during Ramadan which is a time of fasting during daylight hours and encourage drivers to speak to their depot teams.