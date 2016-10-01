England's (left-right) Josh Onomah, Toni Duggan, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Steph Houghton, Wayne Rooney and Jordon Ibe pose in the new Nike home and away strips

Youngsters could get an international call-up – to be a mascot at an England v Germany football match.

England’s Young Lions face Germany as part of an international tournament at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium on Friday.

And the Examiner has teamed up with Huddersfield Town and the Football Association to offer two mascot places for the game.

Youngsters aged six to 13 can enter and one mascot will walk out with England and the other with Germany.

The mascots will also be kitted out in their respective colours – and get to keep the strip worth at least £70.

The youngsters will stay on the pitch for the singing of the national anthems and then return to the stands to watch the game with their families.

England’s Under-20 manager Aidy Boothroyd with Kevin Kilbane

The game is part of preparations for the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea next year and Town’s marketing co-ordinator Jonathan Wilkinson said: “It’s a great privilege for the football club to host this game.

“England versus Germany games are always great occasions at any level and Town, of course, have a German head coach in David Wagner, an assistant head coach in Christophe Buhler and several players.

“It’s a great profile for the stadium, the football club and the town as a whole. We have some good young players coming up through the Academy and seeing these games at close quarters will give them the aspiration to succeed.”

England’s Under-20 side is managed by Aidy Boothroyd, who started his playing days as a trainee with Town back in 1989.

Aidy Boothroyd

Boothroyd said he was looking forward to going back and added: “I’ve got happy memories of being there as a player, between 16 and 19, learning my trade and what it was like to be a professional footballer.

“Town have made a really good start to the season and I hope they can continue that. They’ve had a few years flirting with the Championship and they’ve managed to get out of League One and into it now so hopefully they can sustain that start.”

The game is part of a four-nation under-20 tournament also involving the USA and the Netherlands.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7pm and tickets are £3 for adults and £1.50 concessions.

For the chance to become a mascot answer the following question: Which ex-Huddersfield Town player manages the England Under-20 side?

Send your answer, along with the mascot’s name, age, address and a contact telephone number, to info@htafc.com.

The contact details of those who enter could be used by Huddersfield Town and the FA for marketing purposes. The closing date is Tuesday at 10am.