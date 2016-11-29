Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An agency worker stole Christmas cash from a fellow employee on the first day of his job, a court heard.

Gary Thorpe took £60 from Susan Coates hours into his shift at Batley-based United Plastics Ltd.

The 32-year-old was short of money after struggling to find work.

He pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that Ms Coates left the cash, meant for her work’s Christmas fund, in her handbag on a hook in the canteen.

Thorpe, who had 137 offences on his record, had an unobstructed view of this and then disappeared following the lunch break.

CCTV showed him stealing the cash before running away from the firm.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said that her client had a problem with drugs.

She told magistrates that he had struggled to obtain work and so committed the offence.

Magistrates ordered Thorpe, of Hart Street in Leeds, to pay £60 compensation and £85 court costs.