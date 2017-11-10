Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An aggressive man threatened to ‘shank’ a university security officer when he was confronted over his behaviour.

The incident happened near to the University of Huddersfield’s Business School on October 10.

Mohid Miah pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at the Firth Street campus.

Kirklees magistrates were told that police were called to the university grounds at 11.36pm.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said: “One of the security guards called police and reported three young men acting in a rowdy manner on the campus.

“It was believed that they were asking some female students to see their IDs and were becoming increasingly rowdy.”

Police arrived and spoke with Miah, 20, together with the university’s security staff.

Mr Astin said: “He became aggressive and when police came this behaviour continued.

“Then he made threats to one of the security guards and said: ‘I’ll shank you’.

“Police assumed he was referring to a knife but nothing was found on him.,

“However, the security guard took a dim view of this.”

Miah’s aggressive and argumentative behaviour continued and he was arrested and placed in the back of a police van.

Magistrates were told that his brother attempted to intervene but was arrested himself for being drunk and disorderly.

Miah, of Whitestone House in Oldham, held no previous convictions but was previously reprimanded for shoplifting.

He gave no explanation for what happened but chewed throughout the Huddersfield hearing and had to be told by one of the magistrates to take his hands out of his pocket.

Magistrates gave him a 12-month conditional discharge.

He will still have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.