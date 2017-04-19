Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who gave police a false name after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Huddersfield turned out to be wanted on immigration offences.

Leeds Crown Court heard staff at the Ashfield Hotel in New North Road, Edgerton had called the police because of the man’s drunken and aggressive behaviour.

When they arrived he was stumbling across the road and told officers to “P..s off” saying he was all right.

David Mackay, prosecuting, told the court yesterday (Tuesday) the man was arrested and gave his name as Ashraf Choudry and a date of birth matching the details of someone born in the UK. At the police station he was subsequently given a community resolution for being drunk and disorderly and released.

However, information then came back that his real name was Yohann Ramchelawon who was from Mauritius and was wanted for immigration offences.

Mr Mackay said officers then immediately ran out and searched the area and saw him at an amusement arcade.

He tried to get away but was caught and he said: “I know, I’m going to be deported.”

Ramchelawon, 29 of no fixed address was jailed for six months after admitting attempting to pervert the course of justice.