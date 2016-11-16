Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ahmadiyya Muslims in Dewsbury and Spen Valley say they have caused controversy by raising money for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

But they insist it is simply because they are against all wars.

President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association in Dewsbury and Spen Valley Arif Ahmad said: “Unfortunately, among the local Muslim population, there is some controversy and confusion.

“Neither we nor Islam supports war and just because we are collecting for the poppy appeal does not mean that we agree with or condone the wars that are currently being waged around the world.“

Many of our forefathers fought in the World Wars defending their countries and freedom and the poppy appeal honours them.”

Local Ahmadiyya Muslims visited the poppy collectors in Asda Supermarket in Dewsbury to show their support and local Ahmadiyya Muslim Ladies baked some cakes and held a collection for the Poppy Appeal which raised more than £55.

On Remembrance Sunday local Ahmadiyya Muslims joined the remembrance service at Dewsbury War Memorial.