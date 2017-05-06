Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The air ambulance had to be called after reports a Lepton man had been stabbed.

Several locals have reported an incident in Thurgory Gate, a cul-de-sac off Sorbus Way.

Posting on Facebook, Alfie Wagstaff wrote: “Two men had a drunken knife fight and one stabbed the other and he was bleeding out”.

West Yorkshire Police have not yet confirmed the information.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to a medical incident at a private address in Lepton at 11.30am today (Saturday).

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I took my dog out at about 1ish and saw the house was taped off. There were a few police cars there and officers were keeping guard outside the property, as well as inside.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended the scene, landing in the field behind Thurgory Gate, but said they did not carry a patient.