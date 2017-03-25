Video will play in

The air ambulance was called after four people were injured in a two car crash near Holmfirth.

The nasty smash occurred at Sheffield Road, about half-a-mile south of Jackson Bridge at 12.14 today.

It is thought a woman driving a Toyota Yaris collided with a Volvo estate that that was driving in the opposite direction.

Firefighters from Holmfirth and Huddersfield were called to help the four casualties.

One person had to be cut out of their vehicle by fire crews.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A spokesperson for the fire service said all casualties had been taken to hospital by ambulance and air ambulance.

The seriousness of their injuries has not yet been revealed.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The incident caused some traffic problems in Holmfirth and the surrounding areas but it has now been cleared.