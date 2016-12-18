The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was scrambled after a serious road accident at Outlane .

Police, fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene following the incident yesterday afternoon involving a Renault Megane convertible and a Seat Ibiza at Hew Hey Road near Outlane Methodist Church and Wilderness Farm.

Three people were injured in the accident. A male occupant of the Renault had to be airlifted to hospital while his female companion and the driver of the Seat were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Watch commander Richard Carr, of Huddersfield fire station , said firefighters had to cut the roof off the Seat to extricate the driver.

They also had to cut off the boot of the hard-top convertible to allow them to fold back the roof.

Fire crews from Huddersfield and Slaithwaite attended and the road was closed to traffic in both directions for several hours as police began investigations into the cause of the accident.