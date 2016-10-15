Air Ambulance flies injured cyclist to hospital following Marsden accident

Cyclist taken to hospital by Air Ambulance following accident on Marsden lane

A cyclist has been whisked to hospital by Air Ambulance following an accident on a country lane.

The accident happened at around 2pm on a private lane off the A62 Manchester Road.

It is not believed the collision, on the former approach to Hey Green Hotel, involved any other vehicles.

The scene was attended by ground paramedics as well as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

It is not known how serious the cyclist's injuries were.

Steve Lumb Cyclist taken to hospital by Air Ambulance following accident on Marsden lane

Steve Lumb, who lives off the private road, said the Air Ambulance was a regular visitor to the area.

Mr Lumb, 67, said: "The helicopter virtually circled our farm looking for somewhere to land.

"We look straight across to Buckstones so we've seen the Air Ambulance a fair few times.

"We've seen walkers, paragliders and cyclists get rescued.

"There's a lot of ambulance activity here with all the pastimes round here."