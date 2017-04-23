Video will play in

Lauren Laverne speaks to The Examiner about Recor

Watch Paige sing to Ed Sheeran - before giving hi

Felix the Station Cat arrives for work in Dr Who'

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An air ambulance was scrambled after a driver smashed his sports car into a telegraph pole in Holmfirth.

The accident forced the closure of Dunford Road at just before 10am today after the man lost control of his silver Honda S2000 convertible and hit the telegraph pole.

Police confirmed the pole had fallen across the road blocking it off.

It is currently unclear if this is affecting power in nearby homes.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Police are still at the scene redirecting traffic and the road was closed off from Cross Gate Road to the bottom of Dunford Road.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance has landed nearby to treat the male casualty.

The charity relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to help save lives across Yorkshire.

It needs to raise £12,000 per day to keep both of its air ambulances in the air.