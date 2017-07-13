Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a man was injured falling from a drainpipe.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was scrambled after the man in his 20s fell from the building on Serpentine Road, Cleckheaton, at around 3.25pm today.

It is believed he suffered back injuries in the fall.

It is yet unknown why the man was climbing the drainpipe on the street next to Tesco, but police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

An air ambulance landed in the Tesco car park but the man was ferried to hospital by a normal ambulance.

A police spokesperson said: “At 3.25pm today police were contacted after a man was believed to have fallen from a property in Serpentine Road, Cleckheaton.

“He was taken to hospital with suspected back injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”