Air pollution – rather than poverty – is the reason for high numbers of baby deaths in parts of Kirklees, it has been claimed.

According to environmental researcher Michael Ryan, areas such as Dewsbury and Batley not only have the highest levels of deprivation in the borough, they also have the poorest air quality.

At 13.2 deaths per 1,000 births, North Kirklees - which includes Dewsbury, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Batley - had the highest infant mortality rate for England in 2014, according to figures from NHS England.

The rate applies to children who were stillborn or died within four weeks of their birth that year.

And according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), wards such as Batley West and Dewsbury East have particularly high infant mortality rates.

Batley West had 34 infant deaths out of 3,399 live births between 2004 and 2014 – a infant mortality rate of 10 per 1,000 births.

And while these wards have the highest deprivation levels, their location in a valley and near to polluting businesses means they suffer from poor quality air.

Conversely, wards with the least infant deaths have higher levels of affluence and lower levels of pollution.

Such wards include Holme Valley South which includes Holmfirth and the upper Holme Valley.

The mostly rural ward had four infant deaths between the 1,941 live births – an infant mortality rate of 2 per 1,000 births – in the same period.

Five wards with highest infant mortality rate 2004 to 2014

Ward Live births Infant deaths Infant mortality rate (per 1,000 live births) Batley West 3399 34 10 Dewsbury East 2769 24 8.67 Batley East 3608 29 8.04 Dewsbury West 4729 37 7.82 Dewsbury South 3313 25 7.55

Mr Ryan, a former Environment Agency assessor, said: “Batley and Dewsbury are in a valley and because of polluting industry sited nearby and prevailing winds it means pollution gets trapped and the air there is particularly poor.”

He added: “The poor don’t have much choice where they live and you will live in an area with pollution.

“There is a deliberate policy of siting polluting industries in poor areas.

Five wards with lowest infant morality rate 2004 to 2014

Holme Valley South 1941 4 2.06 Holme Valley North 1801 4 2.22 Kirkburton 1737 5 2.88 Colne Valley 2307 7 3.03 Almonbury 2222 8 3.6

“Air pollution is being ignored. It’s jobs first; they don’t really care about clean air.”

Two of the borough’s most polluted areas – Scout Hill, Dewsbury, and the junction of Bradley Road and Leeds Road, Bradley – have been designated ‘air quality management areas’ by Kirklees Council.

The Examiner invited Kirklees Council to comment but the council is yet to respond.