Fire crews are closing a major commuting road at 5pm today as they continue to battle a blaze at the former Hunter Group tip.

The street is used by many heading towards Holmfirth and Meltham from the centre of Huddersfield.

Lockwood Road is predicted to be extremely busy at rush hour, so we’ve devised a few alternative routes for those travelling home from work.

If you don’t fancy sitting behind rows of equally frustrated drivers after a long day at work, try one of these routes heading back to the main areas to which commuters will be travelling.

From Huddersfield towards Holmfirth

Head down Chapel Hill from the ring road as normal, then turn left onto Colne Road towards Newsome.

Use the one way system turning left up Queen Street and immediately right onto Firth Street, then right onto King’s Bridge Road to the traffic lights.

Go straight on past the traffic lights and head up Newsome Road. Carry all the way up to the top of the hill, and carry straight on at the crossroads with Church Lane and Jackroyd Lane.

Head down Newsome Road South, which eventually turns into Bridge Street then Waingate.

Turn left at the junction by Laxmi restaurant and along Woodhead Road towards Honley and Homfirth.

From Huddersfield towards Meltham and Slaithwaite

Alternative route back to Meltham avoiding Lockwood

From Huddersfield ring road, turn onto Manchester Road instead of going down Chapel Hill.

Head past Kirklees College towards Paddock and Thornton Lodge, and bear left at the traffic lights up Blackmoorfoot Road.

Carry on along Blackmoorfoot Road for 1.7miles before turning left onto Sands House Lane.

Carry on along the lane as it turns into Sandy Lane, then bear left round the bend onto Midway.

Bear left again around the sharp bend onto Church Lane, then take an immediate right onto Crosland Spring Street, which comes out on Huddersfield Road.

Turn left on Huddersfield Road, heading towards Meltham and Slaithwaite.

See Lockwood tip smoking away last night - video Adam Fazakerley

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

From Huddersfield towards Lockwood

Alternative route back to Lockwood avoiding Albert Street and Lockwood Road

Instead of using Chapel Hill, turn onto Manchester Road from the Huddersfield ring road.

At Longroyd Bridge, bear left as if heading towards Blackmoorfoot Road through Thornton Lodge, then turn left onto Thornton Lodge Road.

This takes you out onto Yews Hill Road, in Lockwood.