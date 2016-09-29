Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Albert Street closure: Alternative routes for commuters as fire crews close road

  • Updated
  • By

The fire service are closing the Lockwood road at 5pm to tackle the blaze at the former Hunter tip site

Albert Street, Lockwood
Albert Street, Lockwood

Fire crews are closing a major commuting road at 5pm today as they continue to battle a blaze at the former Hunter Group tip.

The street is used by many heading towards Holmfirth and Meltham from the centre of Huddersfield.

Lockwood Road is predicted to be extremely busy at rush hour, so we’ve devised a few alternative routes for those travelling home from work.

If you don’t fancy sitting behind rows of equally frustrated drivers after a long day at work, try one of these routes heading back to the main areas to which commuters will be travelling.

From Huddersfield towards Holmfirth

Head down Chapel Hill from the ring road as normal, then turn left onto Colne Road towards Newsome.

Use the one way system turning left up Queen Street and immediately right onto Firth Street, then right onto King’s Bridge Road to the traffic lights.

Go straight on past the traffic lights and head up Newsome Road. Carry all the way up to the top of the hill, and carry straight on at the crossroads with Church Lane and Jackroyd Lane.

Head down Newsome Road South, which eventually turns into Bridge Street then Waingate.

Turn left at the junction by Laxmi restaurant and along Woodhead Road towards Honley and Homfirth.

From Huddersfield towards Meltham and Slaithwaite

Alternative route back to Meltham avoiding Lockwood

From Huddersfield ring road, turn onto Manchester Road instead of going down Chapel Hill.

Head past Kirklees College towards Paddock and Thornton Lodge, and bear left at the traffic lights up Blackmoorfoot Road.

Carry on along Blackmoorfoot Road for 1.7miles before turning left onto Sands House Lane.

Carry on along the lane as it turns into Sandy Lane, then bear left round the bend onto Midway.

Bear left again around the sharp bend onto Church Lane, then take an immediate right onto Crosland Spring Street, which comes out on Huddersfield Road.

Turn left on Huddersfield Road, heading towards Meltham and Slaithwaite.

See Lockwood tip smoking away last night - video Adam Fazakerley

Lockwood Tip Fire (credit Adam Fazakerley)
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

From Huddersfield towards Lockwood

Alternative route back to Lockwood avoiding Albert Street and Lockwood Road

Instead of using Chapel Hill, turn onto Manchester Road from the Huddersfield ring road.

At Longroyd Bridge, bear left as if heading towards Blackmoorfoot Road through Thornton Lodge, then turn left onto Thornton Lodge Road.

This takes you out onto Yews Hill Road, in Lockwood.

Today's top stories

We love our clap banners Rape gang jailed Robin Hood's grave Abuse for redheads
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Extreme runners back Huddersfield Live! charity fun run

Getting ready for the Huddersfield fun run, starting at the Stafflex Area, Storthes Hall, left to right, James Walsh - director of sponsors Barretts Office Supplies, with extreme runners Alan Boothroyd and Andy North

Alan Boothroyd and Andy North will take part in the Huddersfield Live! charity fun run on Sunday at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall

Previous Articles

Lockwood tip fire: Albert Street to close today as shocking pictures of rubbish mound revealed

The vast mound of rubbish at the Hunter tip site

The fire was whipped back up by winds on Wednesday evening

Related Tags

Places
Honley
Newsome
Slaithwaite
Meltham
Paddock
Huddersfield
Lockwood
Holmfirth
Thornton Lodge

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kingsgate
    First look round Huddersfield's new TK Maxx store
  2. Kirklees Council
    These 19 children's centres are under threat - here's what you can do to fight it
  3. Lockwood
    Lockwood tip fire: Albert Street to close today as shocking pictures of rubbish mound revealed
  4. Calderdale Royal Hospital
    D-day looms for Huddersfield and Calderdale hospitals decision
  5. Kirkburton
    Pals record fundraising song for road accident survivor Scott Remmer

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent