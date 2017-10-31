Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole alcohol from a supermarket was struggling following his release from prison, a court heard.

Matthew Barber, of no fixed address, admitted four bottles of spirits worth £64.

The 41-year-old was arrested following the theft at Tesco in Cleckheaton on Saturday (Oct 28).

He also failed to provide a sample to see if he had Class A drugs in his system pleaded guilty to both offences.

Barber, who has 77 offences to his name, said that he would have sold the alcohol on to make a profit.

He said since been recalled to prison after committing the offence while still subject to his licence period.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said: “Since his recent release from prison he has been struggling in terms of his accommodation.

“He has been to Lifeline for a subutex (heroin substitute) script but he’s now been recalled to custody for 14 days.”

District Judge Michael Fanning, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, sentenced Barber to 12 weeks in custody for the new offences.

He told him: “Your record indicates you are offending at too great a rate. Efforts to deal with you in the community haven’t worked.”