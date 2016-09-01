Alcoholic assaulted friend to stop her drinking, court hears

An alcoholic assaulted his friend during an argument over a bottle of vodka.

Clayton West man Douglas Womersley admitted cutting Joanna Derbyshire above the nose and under the left eye in the drink-fuelled attack on June 11.

Womersley, 50, carried out the assault at his home on Guide Post Stables on Clayton West’s High Street where the pair had been drinking throughout the day.

Addressing Kirklees Magistrates Court, prosecutor Andy Wills said: “They are both alcohol dependent.

“Ms Newsome has been a long time family friend and used to clean for the defendant’s mum when she lived in the house.

“He initially told police that it wasn’t him and that the victim had assaulted herself.

“A witness saw the pair bawling and shouting at each other.

“The defendant later accepted that he had caused the injury but doesn’t describe himself as being drunk at the time.”

Lucy Malpas, mitigating, said that Womersley had invited her over to the house and had tried to act with a good intention.

“She arrived at 9am already in drink with a bottle of vodka to share,” said Ms Malpas.

“She started doing some cleaning and went to the shops for more vodka.

“She later went out to buy some more, either the third or fourth bottle.

“When she came back with it in a bag he said he asked her if she would not rather go to sleep instead.

“An argument started but he said he had no intention to hurt her.

“He said he acted with a good intention to stop her drinking more.

“Things got out of hand and it’s something he regrets.

“He has recognised he has an issue and says that he drinks as soon as he has money, although this is not every day.”

Barry Lockwood, lead magistrate, sentenced Womersley to a six month community order and a concurrent six month alcohol treatment programme.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim, plus costs of £210, a surcharge of £85 and £100 fine.