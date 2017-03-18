Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic has been jailed for 12 months for striking his father with a glass after a row when they had been drinking together.

Leeds Crown Court heard Donovan Sean Taylor admitted unlawfully wounding his father Sean on June 19 last year.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said the argument happened at the home of Mr Taylor senior in Huddersfield and he accepted having grabbed his son by the throat after things turned physical.

Taylor then picked up the glass from a table and hit his father on the head. The wound which he caused was later treated with steri-strips.

The case had previously been adjourned for Taylor to be assessed for an alcohol treatment programme but Laura McBride, representing Taylor, told the court yesterday (Frid) he had unfortunately taken to drink again instead and missed his appointment.

She said Taylor had started drinking at the age of 15 and was now an alcoholic with his own considerable health problems.

He also no longer saw his former partner and three children because of his drinking issues.

She said both of the defendant’s parents had drink problems and because of that whichever one he stayed with he found he was associating with people drinking.

“He knows he needs to get away from that,” said Ms McBride.

He recognised he had wasted the chance given to him for assessment and that his time in prison would be unpleasant but would help him in the long term.

He had picked up the glass from a table after his father was struggling with him and holding him by the throat on the floor but accepted “it was excessive in the circumstances.” She said he had not had contact with him since.

Jailing Taylor, 29 of Sunnyview Crescent, Deighton, Judge James Spencer QC said in the circumstances there seemed to be no alternative but immediate custody.

He told him: “If you have got any sense you will take advantage of your time away from drink to get used to that situation. The worst thing you can possibly do is look forward to your release and take a drink to celebrate when you come out.

“On your release if you come out and start drinking again it is skid alley for you.”