The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic ignored his driving ban – to go and buy some more drinks from a petrol station.

Kieron Livesey, who drinks up to six litres of cider a day, was just seven months into a three-year disqualification imposed for drink-driving.

But he ignored this ban, borrowing a friend’s car in return for filling it up with fuel.

He was caught by police at the Shell petrol station in Westbourne Road, Marsh, on August 12.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that he was spoken to by a police officer on the forecourt who then carried out checks on the Police National Computer.

This revealed that he was a banned driver and the Nissan Micra was registered to somebody else.

Mr Bozman said: “In interview he said that the vehicle belonged to his ex-mate’s girlfriend and he’d gone to the petrol station to get a drink and put petrol in the car.

“At the time he was seven months into a conviction for driving with excess alcohol so relatively early on in these proceedings.”

Livesey, of Deighton Road in Deighton, said that he’d spent the night at a friend’s house, wanted a drink the following morning and asked if he could borrow the car.

The friend agreed on the condition that he filled it up with petrol and was not aware that Livesey was a banned driver, Kirklees magistrates were told.

They heard that he had drunk heavily since he was a teenager and would consume up to six litres of cider most days.

This helped him cope with his difficulties with anxiety and depression, magistrates were told.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client drew attention to himself as he was explaining to staff that he didn’t have enough money to pay for the goods.

She added: “Clearly alcohol is the difficulty for Mr Livesey and that needs to be addressed because, ultimately, that’s going to stop this gentleman from appearing before court for subsequent offences.”

Magistrates sentenced Livesey to a community order with six months of alcohol treatment.

They extended his driving ban by 12 months to 37 months and told him to pay £50 fine and £85 costs.