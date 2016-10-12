A Hillhouse man stole make-up brushes from a town centre store and struggled with a police officer as she tried to arrest him.

Alcoholic Christopher Joseph would down a litre of vodka every day, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The 48-year-old was so drunk that he couldn’t remember stealing from the Superdrug store and his subsequent clash with the Pc in which she lost a fingernail.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft and resisting a constable acting in the execution of her duty.

Magistrates were told that Joseph stuffed the makeup brushes inside his pocket before leaving the Princess Alexandra Walk store on September 9.

He was followed through Huddersfield town centre with the use of CCTV cameras.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that as an officer reached for her handcuffs to try and arrest him he became hostile.

During the struggle the officer broke a fingernail and had to be assisted by security staff from Sainsbury’s.

Joseph, of Hillhouse Lane, said he was sorry and accepted that his behaviour had been inappropriate.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said that her client was previously addicted to drugs but then had replaced this with an addiction to another evil, drink.

Joseph would drink a litre of vodka and several cans of alcohol a day, magistrates heard.

They fined him £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.