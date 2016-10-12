Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Make-up brush thief Christopher Joseph too drunk to remember stealing

The Hillhouse man downs a litre of vodka a day and couldn't remember the offence

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A Hillhouse man stole make-up brushes from a town centre store and struggled with a police officer as she tried to arrest him.

Alcoholic Christopher Joseph would down a litre of vodka every day, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The 48-year-old was so drunk that he couldn’t remember stealing from the Superdrug store and his subsequent clash with the Pc in which she lost a fingernail.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft and resisting a constable acting in the execution of her duty.

Magistrates were told that Joseph stuffed the makeup brushes inside his pocket before leaving the Princess Alexandra Walk store on September 9.

He was followed through Huddersfield town centre with the use of CCTV cameras.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that as an officer reached for her handcuffs to try and arrest him he became hostile.

Christopher Joseph stole make-up brushes
Christopher Joseph stole make-up brushes

During the struggle the officer broke a fingernail and had to be assisted by security staff from Sainsbury’s.

Joseph, of Hillhouse Lane, said he was sorry and accepted that his behaviour had been inappropriate.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said that her client was previously addicted to drugs but then had replaced this with an addiction to another evil, drink.

Joseph would drink a litre of vodka and several cans of alcohol a day, magistrates heard.

They fined him £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Today's top stories

Speed camera myths busted Tributes to motorbike crash victim Huddersfield's oldest pub? TOWIE and the Terriers
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Kyle Stone failed to smash flat window... with a brick

When this failed he banged on the panes of glass

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Kirklees
Huddersfield town centre
Hillhouse
Huddersfield
Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Honda
    Motorcycle crash victim Ryan Williams was building new life in Huddersfield
  2. Mount
    How a smart meter installation cost one Huddersfield couple their cooker
  3. Calderdale Royal Hospital
    Here's what the health scrutiny panel thinks of plans to close Huddersfield A&E
  4. Kirklees Council
    Playing fields could be lost for new 420-pupil school at Highfields
  5. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Huddersfield biker's show bike destroyed in freak smash with 30-tonne truck

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent