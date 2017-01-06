Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating the deaths of two little brothers in a house fire in Fartown have made an unusual appeal to the public.

Detectives are to carry out a detailed reconstruction of what happened and want to furnish a room with exactly the same items.

They have been unable to track down the same make of TV and have now asked the public for help.

Jake Casey, aged three, and his two-year-old brother Logan Taylor died at their home in Alder Street in February last year.

The boys were overcome by smoke after a blaze started in their bedroom. They were rescued by firefighters but were pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

As part of their investigation, detectives want to recreate what happened but need a specific Samsung TV.

They are appealing for one of the following 42in rear projection TV sets to be donated: HCM4216W, HCM4216H, HCM4215W, HCM422W or SP42W5HF.

Det Supt Steve Thomas, who is leading the inquiry, said: “The TVs are only required to furnish the room to replicate the furniture in the home and will be destroyed in the reconstruction.”

Anyone who can help, or knows where one of these TVs can be found, is asked to contact Det Con Emma Forber or Det Con Simon Thomas at Kirklees CID on 101 quoting reference number 13160075908.