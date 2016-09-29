Alex Grogan said he was too drunk to remember trying to steal van

A man caught trying to steal a van was so drunk he had no recollection of what happened.

Alex Grogan pleaded guilty to offences of taking a vehicle without consent, failing to provide a specimen of breath, using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the victim had parked his Mercedes Sprinter van outside his home on Mitre Street in Dewsbury.

His wife then witnessed it being broken into and called police.

Grogan, of Moorcroft Road, Dewsbury, had broken the glass in the driver’s side window before climbing into the seat.

He had no keys for the vehicle but pulled the handbrake off and it rolled a short distance down the street into the kerb edge.

Police arrived, pulled the 20-year-old from the van and arrested him.

Some damage had been caused to the vehicle as he attempted to start it, with the broken glass and wiring hanging down below the steering wheel.

Grogan then refused to give a breath sample at the police station.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said that his client had no recollection of the incident due to drinking.

District Judge Michael Fanning sentenced Grogan to a community order with 33 days of rehabilitative activities and a 10-week curfew.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £130 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.