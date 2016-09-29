Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Alex Grogan said he was too drunk to remember trying to steal van

He damaged the vehicle as he attempted to take it from the owner's Dewsbury home

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A man caught trying to steal a van was so drunk he had no recollection of what happened.

Alex Grogan pleaded guilty to offences of taking a vehicle without consent, failing to provide a specimen of breath, using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the victim had parked his Mercedes Sprinter van outside his home on Mitre Street in Dewsbury.

His wife then witnessed it being broken into and called police.

Grogan, of Moorcroft Road, Dewsbury, had broken the glass in the driver’s side window before climbing into the seat.

He had no keys for the vehicle but pulled the handbrake off and it rolled a short distance down the street into the kerb edge.

Police arrived, pulled the 20-year-old from the van and arrested him.

Some damage had been caused to the vehicle as he attempted to start it, with the broken glass and wiring hanging down below the steering wheel.

Grogan then refused to give a breath sample at the police station.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said that his client had no recollection of the incident due to drinking.

District Judge Michael Fanning sentenced Grogan to a community order with 33 days of rehabilitative activities and a 10-week curfew.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £130 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Court Briefs: Travelling on a train without a valid ticket, assault and criminal damage and speeding

Decisions recorded in late August

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Dewsbury
Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield
    Tree crashes down onto two cars in Huddersfield Road
  2. Lockwood
    Lockwood tip fire: Albert Street to close today as shocking pictures of rubbish mound revealed
  3. Ford
    Man seriously injured in collision at accident blackspot in Scapegoat Hill
  4. Kingsgate
    First look round Huddersfield's new TK Maxx store
  5. Lockwood
    Albert Street closure: Alternative routes for commuters as fire crews close road

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent