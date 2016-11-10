Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prisoner who ripped the shirt off a prison officer’s back because he was unhappy about his new cellmate has been handed a suspended jail term.

Ali Shah, of Buxton House in Huddersfield, flipped after being informed that he had to share a cell at Armley Prison.

His bizarre behaviour continued following his release from prison when he was caught topless and waving a brandy bottle in St Peter’s Gardens, bit a police officer on the finger and rubbed shards of broken glass on himself after wrecking the door of a Huddersfield pub.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 24-year-old had issues with police officers and misinterpreted aggression towards him.

Sentencing Shah to a six-month suspended sentence, District Judge Nick Hales told him: “You assaulted people while they were doing their public duties.”

Shah pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty, contravening a direction to disperse from an area and criminal damage.

The first set of offences occurred at HMP Leeds on May 21 when Shah became aggressive after being told that a new cellmate was to join him.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said: “He had been remanded on his own and demanded to be moved.

“The officers tried to reason with him and he became verbally aggressive and refused to get back into his cell.

“Then they tried to put him in an empty cell, he spat at one prison officer then lunged forward (at another) and ripped his shirt from his back.”

On August 23 Shah was seen by police stood in the gardens outside Huddersfield Parish Church.

Mr Astin said: “He had no top on, was waving a bottle of brandy and shouting and swearing at members of the public.”

An officer told him to leave the area for 48 hours but he soon returned, again wearing no top and pacing up and down as he waved his arms about aggressively.

It took at least four police officers to bring Shah under control as he struggled and bit one of the officers on his finger.

Three days later he went into the Cherry Tree pub on John William Street and damaged two panes of glass in the door.

(Photo: Google)

The court heard that Shah shouted at a female there that he loved her and banged his head on a table.

He then picked up shards of glass from the broken door, rubbed them on his body and put them in his mouth.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said: “He has issues with police officers and accepts that the way he presents himself and expresses himself can be misinterpreted as aggression.”

Judge Hales also sentenced Shah to a community order including mental health treatment and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.