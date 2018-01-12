Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alleged drug dealer from Huddersfield has made his first appearance at crown court.

Marvan Ibrahim, of Heathergrove Fold in Dalton , denied having a stungun, cocaine and cash he made from selling the drug.

The alleged offences took place in August last year.

Ibrahim appeared in Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday.

The 24-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality, which he described as Syrian-British, and to enter his pleas.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing a disguised firearm, one count of possessing a controlled Class A drug with intent to supply and one count of possessing criminal property.

His trial was listed for November 12.