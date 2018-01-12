An alleged drug dealer from Huddersfield has made his first appearance at crown court.
Marvan Ibrahim, of Heathergrove Fold in Dalton , denied having a stungun, cocaine and cash he made from selling the drug.
The alleged offences took place in August last year.
Ibrahim appeared in Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday.
The 24-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality, which he described as Syrian-British, and to enter his pleas.
He pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing a disguised firearm, one count of possessing a controlled Class A drug with intent to supply and one count of possessing criminal property.
His trial was listed for November 12.