‘Allo ‘Allo! stars Vicki Michelle and Sue Hodge as well as former Coronation Street actor Ken Morley will attend Gorden Kaye’s funeral service this Friday.
The Huddersfield-born actor who died on January 23 aged 75, was one of the best-known faces on TV and became a household name thanks to the runaway success of the 1980s sitcom.
Vicki played saucy waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche while Sue won fame for her role as the equally saucy waitress Mimi Labonq in the BBC show.
Vicki, 66, said: “We will give him a good farewell, he was such a great man and we will miss him dearly.”
Also paying his respects will be Mr Morley who played Reg Holdsworth in Coronation Street for a decade from 1989.
Mr Kaye’s funeral will be held at Huddersfield Parish Church at 12.30pm when Rev Simon Moor will conduct the service.
Mr Kaye had a two-year battle with dementia before his death.
Vicki said: “I tried to get in touch with him, but I heard he didn’t want to see people. He was a proud man and he didn’t want people to see him in that condition."
Last month Raymond Shuttleworth, husband of Gorden’s cousin Sheila, said of his time in a Knaresborough nursing home: “He didn’t recognise us any longer.”