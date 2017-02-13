Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Allo ‘Allo! stars Vicki Michelle and Sue Hodge as well as former Coronation Street actor Ken Morley will attend Gorden Kaye’s funeral service this Friday.

The Huddersfield-born actor who died on January 23 aged 75, was one of the best-known faces on TV and became a household name thanks to the runaway success of the 1980s sitcom.

Vicki played saucy waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche while Sue won fame for her role as the equally saucy waitress Mimi Labonq in the BBC show.

Vicki, 66, said: “We will give him a good farewell, he was such a great man and we will miss him dearly.”

(Photo: BBC)

Also paying his respects will be Mr Morley who played Reg Holdsworth in Coronation Street for a decade from 1989.

Mr Kaye’s funeral will be held at Huddersfield Parish Church at 12.30pm when Rev Simon Moor will conduct the service.

Mr Kaye had a two-year battle with dementia before his death.

(Photo: Granada Television)

Vicki said: “I tried to get in touch with him, but I heard he didn’t want to see people. He was a proud man and he didn’t want people to see him in that condition."

Last month Raymond Shuttleworth, husband of Gorden’s cousin Sheila, said of his time in a Knaresborough nursing home: “He didn’t recognise us any longer.”