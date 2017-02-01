Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Moldgreen-born actor Gorden Kaye did not want to be remembered as a 'frail man', a close friend has revealed.

The Allo Allo star refused to see his friends in the month leading up to his death due to his health deteriorating, according to co-star Vicki Michelle.

The actress, who played Yvette Carte-Blanche in the popular sitcom, has spoken about the comic actor ahead of his funeral on February 17.

She said: "I tried to get in touch with him, but I heard he didn’t want to see people. He was a proud man and he didn’t want people to see him in that condition.

“People who wanted to try and see him, they weren’t told where the home was. He could have gone to one of the actor’s homes, but maybe he chose to be where he wasn’t known.”

Gorden died last month aged 75, following a two-year battle with dementia.

He starred opposite Vicki Michelle in Allo Allo from from 1982-1992 and joined her in reprising their roles for the touring stage show in 2008.

The series ran from 1982 to 1992 on BBC1. Kaye’s last screen role was in a one-off return of ‘Allo ‘Allo! in 2007.

It was one of the show’s recurring jokes that Yvette was one of several women having an affair with married Rene, who ran a cafe in Nazi-occupied France during World War II.

Rene’s most well known catchphrase — ‘You stupid woman’ — was aimed at his wife, whenever she accused him of infidelity.

His other favourites included ‘Oh ‘eck’ — and ‘You silly old bat’ to his mother-in-law, Madame Fanny La Fan.

And while Vicki, 66, kept in touch with Gorden they hadn’t seen each other for several years.

She continued: “He was such a great guy, he was always making people laugh and the memories we shared are priceless.

“He was so entertaining and we had a lot of fun. That’s how he would have wanted to be remembered. And that’s how I want to remember him.”

The BAFTA nominated actor also appeared in Last of the Summer Wine, Are You Being Served?, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

His family are now busy planning a funeral at Huddersfield Parish Church on February 17.