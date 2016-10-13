Allotment holders in Birkby have urged Kirklees Council to tell them their fate.

The plea came after the Examiner revealed that part of an allotments site was to be ripped up to build a new £10 million school.

The council has plans for a new 420-pupil primary school on land at Clare Hill. A sports pitch, owned by Greenhead College, will go along with around 21 allotment plots on the neighbouring Cemetery Road Allotments at Birkby.

Designs show that while the school would be built on the sports pitch, two multi-use games areas (MUGAs) will be created on the allotments.

Kirklees would need to install MUGAs or something similar to compensate for the loss of a sports pitch. If they didn’t they would face stiff opposition from Sport England putting planning permission at risk.

Clare Hill playing fields, Highfields, Huddersfield.

Rumours have circulated among allotment holders since surveyors were seen on the site.

Allotment holder Steve Halliday contacted the Examiner two weeks ago but the council failed to respond to our questions.

Steve said: “It sounds like my plot is not affected but it’s not the case of ‘I’m alright Jack’ because it means many others are affected. Have they been told?

“It’s the time of year to start buying and ordering for next year, so I hope they have been told so they don’t waste any money on an allotment that may go.

“Will they be offered other allotments on the site? If so will they get assistance because some are fallow and overgrown and will take a lot of work.

“Rumours have been rife for a while now. I was about to spend a lot on seeds but held off because of the uncertainty. I hope no-one loses out by not being told quickly enough.”

Some of the plots are used by charity and nursery groups including mental health charity Support 2 Recovery and Birkbees nursery.

Birkbees manager Tanzila Akhtar said: “We take the children regularly to the allotments. We’ve had a plot for about 18 months and take children aged three to five.

“They really enjoy it. We do have a garden here but it’s not the same as the allotments.

“The children love to be outside and growing their own vegetables which we can use for the nursery.

“We started a Food 4 Life campaign to grow our own vegetables so it would be a blow to lose the allotments if the site is sold.”

The council’s Cabinet meets on Tuesday to agree the site for the new school, the third new primary planned for Huddersfield.

A report to councillors says the “need to relocate allotment holders is clearly a sensitive and emotive matter.”

It adds that without using the allotment land for sporting purposes they may not overcome likely objections from Sport England.

Greenhead College says it will look at the possibility of selling the land and principal Simon Lett said: “We fully understand the local authority’s duty to provide enough good quality school places for local children and families.

Simon Lett, new principal at Greenhead College

“It is also important to us that, as part of any arrangement, we would look to improve our sports facilities for the benefit of Greenhead College students and the wider community.

“We are an outstanding college and we know the importance of working in partnership with the council and with local schools. We all share the goal of providing the best possible standards of education for children and young people.”